Two cellphones found in prisoner’s stomach

Two cellphones have been found in the stomach of a prisoner at Zomba Central Prison.

The prisoner underwent a medical test and the result shows two cellphones in his abdomen.

National Prison spokesperson, Chimwemwe Shawa has confirmed to the local media, saying the prisoner will undergo surgery at Zomba Central Hospital.

He added that the inmate was taken to the hospital yesterday.

Shawa did not provide more information on the issue.

The development has since led to questions over how the cellphones ended up in the person’s stomach with some suggesting that the prisoner may have inserted the phones through the anus.