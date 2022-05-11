Eli Njuchi releases comeback single “Gu Gu Gu”

By Roy Kafoteka

Malawi’s reigning Dancehall star Eli Njuchi has released visuals for his latest song, “Gu Gu Gu”.

The visuals came out in the early hours of Tuesday, moments after the song’s first official premiere on MBC Radio 2 FM’s famous Monday night radio show ‘Made On Monday’ with Joy Nathu.

“Gu Gu Gu” comes off Eli’s new album, The Red Flag EP, which is set to drop later in July together with an official album launch at Mangochi Stadium.

Barely a few hours after its release the song has already grown popular, hitting close to over 38K views on YouTube and 53K views on Facebook, getting praises from fans and industry names like Sukez, KBG and Barry Uno among others.

Through his strong youthful follower-ship, Eli Njuchi has grabbed the hearts of many, becoming the “wonder kid” and one of the upcoming artists to watch out for on the urban scene. With his massive youth following, relatable culture background and quickly catching songs, Eli has become a top fan favourite among audiences. Collaborating and putting him on the song the kid was surely able to grab the attention of many.

Eli Njuchi has therefore proved alone that, though as young as he is he is still a force to be reckoned with and definitely here to stay. As the song itself suggests a title for survival, the young king has shown to be a strong survivor and is hungry for more, sure to make his name stand out among the top greatest.