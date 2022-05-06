Nkhata-Bay registers 30% decrease in reported crime

By Sopani Ng’ambi

Nkhata-Bay Police Station has registered 144 criminal cases from January to April this year compared to 206 cases recorded in 2021 during the same period, representing a 30 percent decrease.

This is according to the crime quarterly report which the Station has released.

Nkhata-Bay Police Station Public Relations Officer Kondwani James, said the report has given them a sense of optimism as they continue creating a crime-free district.

“We are hopeful that criminal activities will end in the district. We thank all stakeholders and members of the public for their support in fighting against crime,” he said.

However, statistics show that robbery cases have slightly gone up in the district.

In 2021, only two cases of robbery were registered from January to April, while this year, seven cases have been reported the same period.

The report also shows that the Station has registered an increase of 29 percent in road accidents this year.

From January to April 2021, the Station registered 21 road accidents and seven people died, while the same period this year, 27 road accidents have been recorded and six people have lost their lives.

Meanwhile, the Station has embarked on intensive traffic checks in accident prone areas while disseminating road safety awareness messages in order to reduce road accidents in the district.

Besides, the Station has assured the public that it will continue with the measures to make Nkhata-Bay a safe place.