Chaguza named midwife of the year for Nkhata-Bay District

As nurses and midwives commemorated International Midwives Day on Thursday under the theme 100 years of progress,

Thokozani Steven Chaguza was named Midwife Nurse of the year for Nkhata-Bay District.

Chaguza joined best midwives from different districts across the country who gathered at Santhe Primary School in Kasungu District to commemorate the day.

Commenting on the development, Health Promotion Officer for Nkhata Bay District Council, Christopher Singini, extended the district councils congratulatory message to Chaguza, saying it was not easy to be named a Nurse and Midwife of the year for a particular district.

Singini said members of the management committee of the District Health Office (DHO) for Nkhata Bay named Chaguza as the best midwife for performing tremendously in his profession.

In his remarks, Chaguza said was humbled and honoured to be named Midwife of the year for Nkhata Bay District and pledged he would continue striving for excellence in his profession.

The International Midwife Day is commemorated annually on 5th May.

By Innocent Manda — Malawi News Agency