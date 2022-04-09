I am Malawi’s RNB King — Teddy

Former E-wallet talent show contestant Teddy Maliza has labelled himself as the top ranked RNB artist from Malawi.

The Mangochi hit maker has rated himself highly in his recent post. According to the Blantyre based vocalist, he occupies all the positions in the best top ten list of RNB singers.

He believes the other good artists in the genre are Lilongwe based musicians Kelvin Singz, and Kell Kay.

This has sparked debate among his followers social media. Others agree with him while others share the view that he is being over confident.

“This is true, Teddy is one of kind, a rare bleed. I don’t even have enough adjectives to describe this rare talent,” reads one of the comments

Another comment reads: “He should swallow his pride and work hard. How on Earth can he position himself above Kelvin Singz and Kell Kay?”

The RNB singer who is younger brother to veteran gospel artist Sam Maliza, has a number of hit songs to his credit. Some of the songs are Mtima, Temporary, and Mwana.

Teddy participated in the 2014 edition of E-wallet talent after impressing in the auditions. However, he did not make it to the final.