Cattle thieves arrested in Ntchisi

Police in Ntchisi have arrested two people, Dayigo Kammunda, 45, and Mwadzama Chikusa, 47, over theft of fourteen head of cattle worth K6.5 million.

Confirming the arrest, police spokesperson for Ntchisi Sergeant Yohane Tasowana said the incident happened during the night of April 7, 2022 at Sankhani Village in Ntchisi District.

According to Tasowana, the owner of the livestock Thomas Dziweni reported to police that unknown criminals had stolen his cattle.

In reaction to the incident, Ntchisi Police detectives made an ambush on the first suspect Dayigo Kammunda and recovered six head of cattle from him.

Upon questioning the suspect, police recovered the other eight head of cattle at Kaphiriundika Forest, leading to the arrest of the second suspect, Mwadzama Chikusa.

Meanwhile, police have launched a manhunt for a third suspect who is currently on the run.

The two will appear before court soon to answer the charge of theft of cattle leveled against them.

Police are therefore thanking people in the district for their effort in reporting crimes.

Dayigo Kammunda who has other four similar charges to answer hails from Mtondo Village in Traditional Authority Kalumo while Mwadzama Chikusa hails from Chilooko village in Traditional Authority Chilooko, both from Ntchisi District.