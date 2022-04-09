Chakwera urges Judges to expedite justice delivery to win people’s trust

President Lazarus Chakwera has argued that the ever increasing incidences of mob justice in the country could be dealt with if the delivery of justice was hastened.

He made the remarks at Kamuzu Palace in Lilongwe on Saturday when he presided over a swearing in ceremony of the newly appointed Chief Justice, Rizine Mzikamanda, and the High Court judges.

The newly sworn-in judges include Gladys Gondwe, Chimbizgani Kacheche, Dick Sankhulani, Patrick Chirwa, Bruno Kalemba, Jean Rosemary Kayira and Gloria Namondwe.

“It is sad to note that mob justice is increasing, and this is a clear sign of slowness of how cases are handled, investigated, tried and concluded in the courts. I beg you to speed up the justice rendering process and serve in God’s wish as your duty demands,” said Chakwera.

Speaking after the swearing in ceremony, Chief Justice Mzikamanda said one of his priorities is to deal with slowness in case handling.

“We will do our best to change the situation, and on top of that, the judiciary expects more change as we want to redesign the whole system. These changes include transfers of both old and newly sworn in judges in order to make things work well,” Mzikamanda explained.

He, however, asked for more new judges to beef up staff Judiciary.

Reported by Mphatso Nkuonera – Malawi News Agency