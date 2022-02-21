12 men arrested over sexual abuse of children

Twelve men have been arrested at Bvumbwe Trading Centre in Thyolo during a police raid conducted following reports that businessmen at the market sexually abuse children aged between 13 and 16 years.

The Malawi Police Service conducted the raid in conjunction with Ministry of Gender Community Development and Social Welfare.

Minister of Gender, Community Development and Social Welfare, Patricia Kaliati, said her Ministry has been receiving reports that some businessmen at the market during the night sleep around with young girls.

The ministry alerted police officers from Limbe Police Station and when the law enforcers raided the market, they found the children in makeshift Shabeens, video showrooms within the market and rest houses.

The girls were rescued while the alleged abusers have been arrested.

“It is worrisome that some ill-minded people have turned the market into a hub of abusing our little girls, we will not relent till these perpetrators face justice,” said Kaliati.

The Ministry has since made arrangements to take the the girls to safe homes.

Meanwhile, Kaliati has asked Thyolo District Council to formulate by-laws that will be governing operations of markets so that they should not be hubs of criminal activities.