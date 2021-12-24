National Repentance Malawi donates to Luwani Prison

One of the country’s religious groups, National Repentance Malawi, has donated assorted items to inmates at Luwani Prison in Neno district.

The donation was made on Tuesday December 21, 2021 which according to the group’s National Coordinator Dr Edward Mikwamba, is part of the Christmas and New Year celebrations.

Mikwamba said the group is committed in praying for the nation and people that are in various bondages including these inmates, hence the gesture which he said is a sign of love which was preached by Jesus Christ Himself.

The National Coordinator further added that it is very worrisome that for some time, inmates have been condemned and judged by most people regarding them as sinners a thing which he said should not be condoned anymore.

“Well, as days draw closer to Christmas and new year, The National Repentance Malawi thought of cheering these inmates at Luwani prison in Neno as one way of encouraging them not to lose hope regarding their situation.

“We have been noticing that for so long, this group of people has been regarded as sinners which is not good. They are all humans just like anyone, so they need love and support as well,” said Mikwamba.

Dr Mikwamba then called upon individuals and other stakeholders to join hands in supporting and praying for the inmates countrywide to show love among them so that they should not feel segregated.

In a separate interview, Gift Chitonga who is the General Duty Officer at Luwani prison revealed that relatives of their inmates and well-wishers rarely visit the prison for prayers and moral support.

Chitonga attributed this to impassable road network adding that the prison is far away from the township a development he said makes inmates at the facility to feel like they are being neglected.

The General Duty Officer therefore called upon faith leaders and other Civil Society Organizations to visit Luwani prison and other prisons in the country so as to encourage them with the word of God and providing them with basic human needs.

“This is a welcome development to inmates here at Luwani prison because it takes so long for well-wishers to come here and make such donation and inmates has been worrying about that. So, we urge other organizations to do what the National Repentance Malawi has done,” said Chitonga.

Among items which The National Repentance Malawi donated to Luwani prison which is keeping close to 64 inmates include; Soap, flour, sugar, soya pieces just to mention but a few and the items were worth about K500, 000.