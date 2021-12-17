Man admits killing young Malawian woman

Goodson Namadidi, 22, has pleaded guilty to the murder of 21-year-old Zainab Mbowani who was killed on November 30 at Michiru Forest in Blantyre.

Namadidi also admitted to theft of a laptop and home theater belonging to the victim. For that charge, the Blantyre Central Senior Resident Magistrate Court yesterday sentenced him to 21 years imprisonment with hard labour.

This is according to a statement by Peter Mchiza, Public Relations Officer for Blantyre Police Station.

Namadidi who is also nicknamed Gude committed the offence near Blantyre International University in Michiru Forest. He murdered Miss Mbowani before going away with a Laptop Computer and a Home Theater.

He was then arrested following investigations by Police. He had admitted to Police that he is indeed the one who killed Mbowani and went away with the said properties.

On 16th of December, 2021, he appeared before the court where he admitted to charges of robbery and murder.

The Court therefore convicted and sentenced him to 21 years Imprisonment with hard labour for the offence of armed robbery.

Namadidi has since started serving the 21-year long sentence while waiting for Judgement on the murder case.

Goodson Namadidi (Gude) is from Suya Village Traditional Authority Machinjiri in Blantyre District.