The President of the People’s Development Party (PDP), Kondwani Nankhumwa, has officially opened the party’s National Governing Council (NGC) meeting at River Mark Lodge in Salima, where he reiterated the party’s commitment to contest the 2025 general elections independently.

“We will not form an alliance with any party,” Nankhumwa firmly stated in his address to NGC members. “PDP is a party for the people of Malawi, built on a bottom-up approach to empower local communities.”

The two-day gathering, which concludes today, serves as a crucial step in solidifying PDP’s strategy for the upcoming elections. Nankhumwa emphasized the importance of unity within the party, describing it as PDP’s greatest strength as it prepares to challenge the political status quo.

“Our goal is to transform Malawi through policies that reflect the people’s aspirations,” Nankhumwa said. “By focusing on the needs of local communities, we believe that we can bring about meaningful change and development.”

Charting the Course for 2025 Elections

The NGC meeting follows PDP’s successful elective conference held earlier this year in Blantyre, where Nankhumwa was re-elected unopposed as party president. This NGC gathering is aimed at orienting the newly elected duty bearers on their roles and responsibilities ahead of the general elections.

During the meeting, members will also have the opportunity to draw up a roadmap for the 2025 elections, in which Nankhumwa is expected to contest as PDP’s presidential candidate.

The meeting is seen as pivotal in shaping PDP’s political trajectory, with Nankhumwa’s leadership playing a central role in the party’s preparations for the national polls. By reaffirming PDP’s independence, Nankhumwa has sent a clear message that the party is focused on establishing itself as a distinct political force in Malawi’s political landscape.

As the 2025 elections draw closer, the PDP is gearing up to make its mark, positioning itself as a party that is truly representative of the people’s will. Nankhumwa’s strong stance on remaining independent signals a shift from the alliance politics that have characterized Malawi’s recent elections.

This NGC meeting marks another step in PDP’s preparations, with the party focused on building momentum and ensuring that its policies and strategies are aligned with the aspirations of the Malawian electorate.

With unity as its cornerstone, the PDP looks forward to the 2025 elections with renewed vigor, determined to offer a fresh alternative to the people of Malawi.

As the two-day meeting draws to a close, all eyes will be on the PDP as it continues to shape its vision for the future and solidify its presence as a key player in the 2025 elections.