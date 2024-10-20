An early strike from Alfred Chizinga inspired Karonga United to a hard-fought but memorable 1-0 victory over Mighty Mukuru Wanderers in a TNM Super League match played at Karonga Stadium.

The Nomads, buoyed from their 16-0 win from Lusadzi in the Castel Challenge Cup Round of 64, went into the match with confidence as they wanted to keep pace with Silver Striker who were also away to Crerk Sporting Club on the same day.

However, Chizinga struck early to disturb Wanderers’s game plan, a goal that stood until the final whistle of the match.

The hosts were dominant in the first half, with Wanderers coming with a bang in the final half.

On a bumpy and dry pitch, Karonga mastered the art of playing on such a surface, but that wasn’t the case with the visitors who were struggling to cope with the poor pitch condition.

Both teams made changes to their squads to get something out of the match, but Chizinga’s goal was enough to seal the three points for the Northern Regional-based side.

The result means Karonga United has moved into 7th position with 33 points while Wanderers are still second in the standings with 44 points, three points behind Silver in the championship race.

Next for Wanderers is a home game against FCB Nyasa Big Bullets on Saturday at Kamuzu Stadium.