The United Transformation Movement (UTM) has called for the immediate release of its Secretary General, Patricia Kaliati, who was arrested on Thursday, October 24, 2024, in Lilongwe.

The party’s leadership voiced their concerns during a press briefing held on Friday, October 25, 2024, where they condemned the arrest as a politically motivated attempt to intimidate opposition leaders.

Penjani Kalua, who read a prepared statement during the briefing, expressed the party’s belief that Kaliati’s arrest is part of a broader strategy to suppress dissent and instill fear among opposition figures. He emphasized, “This is meant to intimidate her and other opposition leaders.” Kalua further asserted that such tactics have no place in a democratic society, stating,

“There should be no room for intimidation and arbitrary arrests in Malawi. Those bent on doing this should expect continued resistance from freedom-loving Malawians.”

The UTM’s response highlights a growing concern over the political climate in Malawi, where opposition parties have faced increasing scrutiny and pressure from the ruling government.

The leadership’s call for unity and resistance reflects a determination to stand against what they perceive as efforts to undermine democratic principles.

Felix Njawala, the party’s spokesperson, urged UTM supporters to remain calm during this challenging time. He encouraged them to rally behind Kaliati, saying, “We call on our supporters to visit her wherever she is being kept.” This call to action seeks to mobilize the party’s base in support of their Secretary General, reinforcing their commitment to justice and accountability.

As the situation unfolds, the UTM continues to advocate for the rights of its leaders and the broader call for political freedom in Malawi. The party’s stance against intimidation signals a crucial moment in the country’s political landscape, with implications for the future of democratic governance and opposition politics.

The arrest of Kaliati has drawn attention not only within Malawi but also from international observers, as concerns mount over the treatment of opposition leaders and the state of democracy in the nation. The UTM remains steadfast in its pursuit of justice and transparency, vowing to resist any efforts to stifle their voices and those of the Malawian people.