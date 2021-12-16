226,809 candidates pass Malawi PSLCE exams, 98,753 pass JCE  

Malawi National Examinations Board (MANEB) has released results of the 2021 Primary School Leaving Certificate of Education (PSLCE) exams and Junior Certificate of Education (JCE) exams.

Out of 270,576 who sat for PSLCE exams, 226,809 have passed representing 83.83 %.

Out of the 129,928 students who sat for Junior Certificate of Education exams, 98,753 have passed which represents a pass rate of 76.01%.

MANEB Executive Director Prof. Dorothy Nampota said the pass rate for PSLCE is the highest pass rate recorded in the past 5 years.

She added that the gender gap in pass rate is closing despite that more male candidates have passed compared to female candidates.

Out of the 1, 676 special needs (SNE) candidates who sat for the PSLCE examination, 1, 160 have passed, representing 69.21% pass rate. According to Nampota, 853 SNE male candidates sat for this examination and 608 have passed while 823 SNE female candidates sat for the examination and 552 have passed.

A total of 83,835 candidates have been selected to start Form One in various secondary schools which represents 36.9% of those who passed the examination.

MANEB has since withheld results for 46 candidates pending investigations for contravening MANEB regulations.

On JCE, out of the 63,513 female candidates, 45,346 have passed which represent 71.40% pass rate. Out of the 66,415 male candidates, 53,407 have passed which represents 80.41% pass rate.

Out of the 66 special needs (SNE) candidates who sat for this examination, 53 have passed. This represents 80.30% pass rate.