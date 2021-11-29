Malawi authorises Covid vaccine for 12-year-olds

The Presidential Taskforce on Coronavirus in Malawi has approved use of Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 Vaccine for people aged 12 years and above.

Minister of Health Khumbize Kandodo Chiponda who is also Co-Chairperson of the Presidential Taskforce announced the endorsement in a statement yesterday.

“Informed by growing international evidence and practice, and advice from local Immunization Experts Group, age eligibility for use of Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 Vaccine is hereby extended to cover all those aged 12 years and above. But let me stress, this extension is only for Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 Vaccine for the time being, until further expert advice is available and announced regarding other vaccines,” said Chiponda in the statement.

She added that the ministry will publish guidelines on the use of Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 Vaccine for those aged 12 years and over.

She then called on all those that are eligible to access the vaccines as there are fears that a fourth wave of Covid will hit Malawi.

She added that it has been demonstrated that vaccines reduce the risk of developing severe disease, risk of hospitalization and deaths due to COVID-19

“And let me inform the nation that we have adequate stocks of COVID-19 vaccines in all our public, CHAM and ad hoc vaccination sites, and more are being procured,” she said.

In Malawi, 807,376 and 325,364 people have received the first dose and second dose of AstraZeneca vaccine respectively whilst 274,493 has received Johnson and Johnson. Over the past 24 hours, 2,072 and 238 people have received first dose and second of AstraZeneca vaccine respectively whilst 168 has received Johnson and Johnson. Cumulatively, 599,857 people are fully vaccinated.

Cumulatively, 440,594 tests have been conducted in the country so far. There have been 61,897 cases including 2,305 deaths and 58,765 recoveries.