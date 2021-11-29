Bushiri asks Gwamba to donate all his profits from Mzuzu concert

Founder of Major 1 Records Shepherd Bushiri has asked his brother in-law Gwamba to donate to the poor all profits he realised from the Mzuzu concert.

According to the hip hop artist, Bushiri asked him to give the money to the poor during their recent meeting which was aimed at analysing the Mzuzu concert.

Besides giving his profits to the poor, the televangelist also advised the rapper to remain humble, work with other artists, and stay focused.

The musician has said he will announce the charity event where he will donate the profits soon.

He said: “Very soon I will announce a big charity event.”

The Lilongwe based artist whose real name is Duncan Zgambo is synonymous with charity. He has donated to the less privileged people in form of school fees among others.

His event which was staged at Mzuzu Stadium in the northern region is rumoured to have grossed millions. After a successful show in Mzuzu, Zgambo hinted on holding a show of similar nature in Blantyre.