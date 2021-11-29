Man, 57, arrested for raping 18-year-old maid in Chikwawa

Police in Chikwawa have arrested a 57-year-old man for raping his 18-year-old maid.

The man identified as Andsen Tembo allegedly raped the teenager on 24 November this year.

According to Chikwawa Police Public Relations Officer, Sergeant Dickson Matemba, the victim was working in the house of the suspect.

“The accused entered the girl’s room and raped her before giving her K10,000 to keep the matter secret,” said Matemba.

However, the girl reported the matter to her aunt the following morning and was taken to Chikwawa District Hospital where rape was confirmed.

The district’s police PRO said following the medical report, police arrested the suspect who is expected to appear in court to answer a charge of rape which is contrary to section 132 of the Penal Code.

Andsen Tembo comes from Sadulo Village Traditional Authority Katunga in the district.