ESCOM’s WhatsApp line not working

Electricity Supply Corporation of Malawi (ESCOM) says its WhatsApp line for Blantyre has not been working since Friday due to a technical fault.

The WhatsApp line, 0887 030 605, is for the call centre in Blantyre and it stopped working on 19 November.

The electricity supplier has since tasked a team of technicians with ensuring that the number starts working again.

“Our technicians are working on the fault to restore the communication in the shortest time possible,” reads a statement from ESCOM.

WhatsApp lines for the Central and Northern Regions have not been affected.

Customers use the WhatsApp numbers to among others report faults and ask for undelivered tokens.

Meanwhile customers in Blantyre can use numbers in the picture below.