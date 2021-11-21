Solskjaer sacked by Manchester United

Manchester United have sacked Manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer following a 4-1 defeat to Watford yesterday.

The Premier League club has announced that Solskjaer has left his role as manager.

“Ole will always be a legend at Manchester United and it is with regret that we have reached this difficult decision. While the past few weeks have been disappointing, they should not obscure all the work he has done over the past three years to rebuild the foundations for long-term success.

“Ole leaves with our sincerest thanks for his tireless efforts as Manager and our very best wishes for the future. His place in the club’s history will always be secure, not just for his story as a player, but as a great man and a Manager who gave us many great moments. He will forever be welcome back at Old Trafford as part of the Manchester United family,” read a club statement.

It adds that Michael Carrick will now take charge of the team for forthcoming games, while the club looks to appoint an interim manager to the end of the season.

Solskjaer, a United legend, was appointed caretaker manager in December 2018 and he was confirmed as permanent manager for the club in March 2019. He did not win any silverware during his time as manager at the club.