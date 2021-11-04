Sibale appointed Eagles coach

Lilongwe based Super League side Blue Eagles FC have confirmed the appointment of Christopher Sibale and Eliya Kananji as their new head coach and assistant coach respectively.

The news comes after the club dismissed Gerald Phiri Snr following a poor season in which they survived relegation in the final match with a comfortable 3-1 victory over Mighty Wanderers FC in the just ended season.

According to a statement released by the club on Wednesday, Kananji, who recently was demoted to Civil Sporting Club Reserve team by Civil Sporting Club Management, will be deputising Sibale because he has no CAF A or CAF B Coaching License as per Football Association of Malawi (FAM) Club Licensing Rules and Regulations.

“This serves to officially confirm that Blue Eagles FC have roped in the services of Coach Elia Kananji who has signed a one-year performance-based contract at Nankhaka.”

“Kananji will be working hand in hand with Christopher Sibale, former Eagles Coach and Technical Director, who until his reappointment was drilling Blue Eagles Youth,” reads the statement.

Kananji had a running contract with Civil up until 2023.

Meanwhile, the former Fisd Cup and Airtel Top 8 champions have also appointed Wilson Chidati as the Technical Advisor whilst Chimwemwe Chitedze, Frank Kalozeni and Miss Kampira have all been maintained as the goalkeepers’ trainer, Team Manager and Assistant Team Manager respectively.

Eagles, who fined the 2019 season on third position with 53 points struggled for form in the 2020/21 season following the departure of Deklerk Msakakuona to the Under 17 National Team.

They survived the chop with 32 points, same points with Chitipa United but they had a superior goal difference against the Northern Region outfit.