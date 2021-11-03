Indian man travelling in Africa on foot reaches Malawi

Ansh Mishra, an andian hitchhiker and travel vlogger has reached Malawi on a mission to travel the African continent on foot while promoting tourism.

Mishra, who left his home, Allahabad on February 3, 2017, with only two of his bags, a mobile phone, camera and passion for travelling has already covered seven countries in Africa; Kenya, Uganda, Tanzania, Rwanda, Burundi, Zambia, Malawi and DRC.

After capturing his experiences with locals in the said countries, Ansh hopes to learn more from Malawi as he is to visit the country’s tourism hotspots.

He said: “Malawi has given me a warm welcome and offered me a second dosage of Covid-19 vaccination on my arrival. I will stay a few days in Lilongwe before heading towards northern region and southern part of Malawi.”

He added that during his journey of hitchhiking across Africa, he is promoting local tourism of each African country by capturing his experiences with locals and showing the culture and hospitality of Africa towards foreign travellers.

According to the traveller, on his journeys he does not beg people to give him food, money or shelter but looks for good people who can be his host

“I want spread humanity kind message to help each other in any way. Another reason is to break luxury and expensive travel phobia that anybody can travel anywhere with anyone even without flight or money. People should be inspired to know places, taboo, culture and stories which haven’t been told published or shared till now to the world,” he said.

From Lilongwe, Mishra will continue his journey to Dedza, Salima, Cape Maclear, Monkey Bay, Likoma, Livingstonia, Vwaza National Park, Mzuzu, Nkhata Bay, Zomba, Blantyre and Mount Mulanje.

Additional Reporting by Martha Chikoti