Man jailed 4 years for stealing items worth K4.7 million

The Senior Resident Magistrate court in Thyolo on Wednesday sentenced a 29-year-old man to 4 years imprisonment with hard labour for breaking into a building and stealing items worth K4.7 million.

The convict has been identified as Matias Dickson.

The court through state prosecutor Sub Inspector Editor Kansasi heard that the convict committed the offence between the night of March 13 to 14 March, 2021 at Makwasa Trading Centre in Thyolo District.

He broke into a shop belonging to Connex Mapwelemwe aged 45, and went away with cash K3.3 million and TNM airtime amounting to K1.4 million all valued at K4, 770, 000.

The convict gained entry into the shop through the roof of the shop of the victim.

Appearing before court, he pleaded not guilty to the charge of breaking into a building and commit felony therein. This prompted the state to parade two witnesses who proved the case beyond reasonable doubt, leading to his conviction.

In submission, state prosecutor Sub Inspector Kansasi pleaded with the court for a stiffer penalty, stating that such cases are rampant in the district hence the need to mete out a stiffer punishment to deter the other would-be offenders.

In mitigation, the accused person pleaded with the court for leniency, saying he is a breadwinner to his family.

Passing judgement, Senior Resident Magistrate Asunta Maxwell concurred with the state’s submission, saying cases of such nature are rampant in the district hence sentenced him to 4 years jail term.

The convict, Matias Dickson comes from Mphera village in Traditional Authority Mphuka in Thyolo whereas the victim, Connex Maphwelemwe is from Andinyaza Village in Traditional Authority Khwethemule in Thyolo District.