Mzuzu introduces night market

Mzuzu City Council has introduced a night market where vendors will be allowed to sell merchandise on a road from 6PM to 9PM.

This has been done in order to reduce congestion and unnecessary accidents durin te day.

According to McDonald Gondwe, MCC Public Relations Officer, the night market will start tis evening.

He said the road from MTL regional offices and at Bus depot will be closed to allow vendors to trade freely.

“We are introducing the night market today Friday and vendors are going to sell their products from 6 to 9pm. During this time city council will temporarily close the road from MTL regional offices and at Bus depot to allow vendors to trade freely.

“Plans came in after a consultation between Council officials and Vendors on how to prevent overcrowding and road accidents involving vendors who trade their goods behind main market along M1 road,” said Gondwe.

This morning, some vendors were spotted at the market site marking the spots where they will place their merchandise.