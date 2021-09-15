RTMU elects new office bearers

The Reformed Timber Millers Union (RTMU) has today held its annual general meeting where it has elected new executive members to lead the union for the next two years.

The AGM which was held at Grand Palace Hotel in Mzuzu has seen long serving president Paul Nthambazale make way for Charles Nathaniel Banda as its new leader.

The election also ushered in Othaniel Hara as Vice President, James Maduka as Secretary and Cecilia Musa as Vice Secretary.

Isaac Munthali was elected treasurer while Mavuto Mangani, Francis Moya, Leslie Saidi, Flossy Chimalizeni, Geoffrey Nyirenda and Linda Mkonda complete the committee as executive members.

Speaking after the election, Executive Director for Church and Society Moses Mkandawire who oversaw the proceedings applauded RTMU for peaceful transition.

He urged the new executive committee to be exemplary and unifying by avoiding gossip in the union.

“New office bearers should emulate the outgoing team in their efforts of uplifting welfare of its members,” said Mkandawire.

Outgoing President Paul Nthambazale said he has confidence in the new committee.

“The new executive committee should move the union even further for the betterment of timber millers in Chikangawa Forest,” said Nthambazale.

On his part, incoming President Charles Nathaniel Banda said he appreciates the role the outgoing committee played in the welfare of RTMU.

He said the new committee will put more efforts in the reafforestation of the Chikangawa Forest in order to abide to government needs.

“As RTMU we want not to only concentrate on harvesting, we will be scaling up our tree planting efforts with a minimum of 100 hectares expected to be planted this year at Mazamba in our concession area.

“We will always also consult the old executive committee on issues concerning the RTMU,” he said.

Also present at the annual general meeting were representatives of chiefs and the director of forestry in the Ministry of Forestry and Natural Resources.