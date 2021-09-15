Landlord on the run after killing tenant

Police in Thyolo are hunting for a landlord who is accused of killing his 28-year-old tenant over rental issues.

The landlord has been identified as Wonderford Maseya while the tenant is Jeremiah Chrispine Kadula.

Maseya hacked Kadula on the night of September 6, 2021 at Njale Trading Centre in Traditional Authority Mphuka in the district.

Thyolo Police Public Relations Officer, Sergeant Rabecca Kashoti, said the Kadula was renting in one of the shops belonging to the suspect Maseya at Njale Trading Centre where he was operating his business as a cell phone repairer.

The two agreed that the rental fee amounting to K5, 000 should be paid on the 15th day of every month, which was happening.

“It was on the evening of Monday September 6, 2021 last week, when Maseya approached his tenant to inform him that the rental fee will be collected on every first day of the month.

“This however, annoyed Kadula and fight erupted between the two, which prompted the suspect to produce an axe and hacked his tenant on the head.

“This caused blood to ooze from the head,” said Kashoti.

She further said that it took the effort of well-wishers to take the victim to Thyolo District Hospital where he died while receiving treatment this week.

Meanwhile, investigations are underway to arrest the suspect to answer the charge of murder.

Maseya, comes from Njale Village in Traditional Authority Mphuka in Thyolo District, whereas the deceased, Jeremiah Chrispine Kadula hailed from Solomon Village in Traditional Authority Kuntaja in Blantyre.

Source MANA