Mentally ill man killed by live electrical wires

A 34-year-old man has died in Dedza today after being electrocuted by a power line.

Police say the man had a tendency of climbing ESCOM power poles.

Dedza police deputy publicist Sergeant Cassim Manda has identified the man as Yeretsani Sautsani.

The incident happened at Ngonda village in the area of traditional authority Kasumbu.

It was learnt that due to his mental problem, Sautsani had a tendency of climbing ESCOM power poles.

Today, Sautsani was seen climbing an ESCOM pole and touched a live wire which caused a massive spark as electricity surged through him.

For a split second, he seemed to be paralyzed by the shock and eventually fell down and died on the spot.

An autopsy report conducted at Dedza District Hospital has revealed that Sautsani’s death was due to electrocution secondary to electrical shock.

Sautsani, hailed from Kasumbu village in the area of traditional authority Kasumbu in Dedza district.