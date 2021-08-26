Uncle jailed 14 years for raping, impregnating 13-year-old niece

The Balaka First Grade Magistrate’s Court has sentenced a 50-year-old man to 14 years imprisonment with hard labour for raping and impregnating his 13-year-old niece.

The rapist has been identified as Johns Mdeza.

According to Sergeant Precious Makuta, Balaka police station Public Relations Officer, the rapist sexually abused the child in March this year in Balaka district.

Sub-Inspector Layton Kachikondo, state prosecutor based at Balaka Police Station, informed the court that on the material day, the victim was left alone in the house sleeping when her mother was away.

Mdeza having noticed that the girl was alone in the house, found the opportunity of doing the evil act since the girl had been refusing to have sex with him on several occasions.

Mdeza entered into the child’s room where he sexually abused her.

The prosecutor further told the court that after months, the girl started developing signs of pregnancy and she revealed to her mother that her uncle was responsible for it.

In the court of law, Mdeza pleaded not guilty to the charge leveled against him, prompting the state to parade witnesses leading to his conviction.

The prosecutor therefore submitted that very soon the underage girl will be a mother hence he asked for a heavy custodial sentence upon the convict.

First Grade Magistrate Phillip Chibwana concurred with the state for a meaningful custodial sentence to deter would-be offenders and therefore sentenced Mdeza to 14 years in prison.

Mdeza hails from Nailuwa Village, Traditional Authority Nsamala in Balaka district.