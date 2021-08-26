Flames regroup for WC qualifiers

The Flames local based players on Wednesday evening regrouped at the Mpira Village in Blantyre to start preparations for next month’s FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Qualifiers against Cameroon and Mozambique.

However, defender Nickson Mwase and physiotherapist Chikondi Magalasi have not joined camp after testing positive to Covid-19 during the tests done as part of the FAM’s camping protocols.

The two are asymptomatic and have gone into isolation.

So far eight players and the rest of the technical panel minus goalkeeper trainer Swadick Sanudi have joined camp.

The players include Tawonga Chimodzi, who has not returned to Cyprus since the COSAFA Cup, Be Forward Wanderers quintet of Richard Chipuwa, Stanley Sanudi, Peter Cholopi, Yamikani Chester and Vincent Nyangulu. Blue Eagles midfielder Micium Mhone and Silver Strikers goalkeeper Brighton Munthali have also reported for camp.

Red Lions midfielder Chikoti Chirwa will join camp today after his team’s Super League match against Nyasa Big Bullets.

Three Bullets players namely Chimwemwe Idana, Ernest Kakhobwe and Gomezgani Chirwa plus goalkeeper trainer Sanudi will join the camp on Sunday evening after Bullets’ Super League match against Chitipa United.

FAM Competitions and Communications Director Gomezgani Zakazaka said the coach will not replace Mwase.

“All the players and officials underwent PCR tests while at home and those that tested negative are the ones that have gone into camp. Coach Mwase has decided not replace Nixon,” said Zakazaka.

The local based players will leave on Monday via Ethiopia while the 13 foreign based players will join the team in Cameroun straight from their respective bases.

Flames will play Cameroun in Younde on Friday September 3, 2021 before facing Mozambique in Johannesburg on September 7.

Source: FAM