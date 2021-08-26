Son jailed for wounding mother with panga knife in Dowa

A 31-year-old man, Mtendere Kainja, has been sentenced to 30 months in prison with hard labour for assaulting his 49-year-old mother with a panga knife.

The Dowa First Grade Magistrate’s Court through state prosecutor Sub Inspector Agnes Mphinga heard that the convict, Mtendere Kainja, on the night of August 10 2021 at Msochi Village in Dowa District unlawfully wounded his mother, Edah Nawonsa.

State prosecutor Sub Inspector Mphinga further told the court that Kainja on the afternoon of August 10, 2021, was given K2000 by her mother to buy one packet of sugar at a nearby grocery but instead he did the opposite and went to drinking spree where he got drunk.

After drinking beer, the Kainja decided to go back home around evening hours where he found his mother preparing dinner.

However, upon arrival, Kainja started asking questions to his mother concerning his stepfather.

Kainja faulted his mother for allowing his step father to come back again at the house after spending four months of separation.

It was also learnt that after some questions, the mother chose to remain silent and because of that Kainja became furious and slapped his mother on the left side of her face.

The mother fell down on spot. One of Kainja’s brothers other well-wishers came and pick the convict away from the scene for the sake of peace.

Later, during the night, Kainja came again at the house of his mother while armed with a panga knife and knocked on his mother’s door.

Unknowingly, the mother opened the door and the moment she opened the door, the convict threw his panga knife and it landed on his mother’s head and sustained a deep cut wound.

Well-wishers took the mother to Dowa Police Station where she was referred to Dowa District Hospital and admitted. This led to the arrest of the convict.

Appearing before court on Tuesday, Kainja admitted the charge of unlawful wounding contrary to Section 241 of the Penal Code.

Without much ado, First Grade Magistrate Amran Phiri sentenced him to 30 months imprisonment with hard labour.

Mtendere Kainja comes from Msochi Village in the area of Traditional Authority Msakambewa in Dowa District.