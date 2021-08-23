Manu WorldStar features Gemini Major in Short Story

South African Afro Pop star and South African Music Awards (SAMAs) nominee, Manu Worldstar, is bringing heat with his new single “Short Story” with super producer Gemini Major.

“Short Story” is an incredible single which combines the hottest genres in Africa right now, Amapiano and Afro Pop to create what one might call, AfroPiano. SAMA nominated, platinum selling star Manu WorldStar and multi-platinum selling Gemini Major, come together to give us an amazing love story.

It is a fun, vibey song about a night out, meeting someone who catches your eye and trying to figure out who they are, where they are from and most importantly, what’s their story.

The whole song is a story and has a narrative, hence the title ‘short story’.

With a fusion of Afro Pop and Amapiano, Manu creates an interesting and up beat song in this new banger tune. Bringing something new and moving away from his traditional sounds of “Pressure” from his debut album #MOLIMO.

Now out and available, check out SHORT STORY!

Apple Music: https://music.apple.com/za/album/short-story/1574863861?i=1574864109

Spotify Music: https://open.spotify.com/track/5XGxdbqKP2me2pCdyH92Ql?si=fa70def0bed74307

Watch: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PWnAho6K9_4