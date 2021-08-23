Thieves hit Magistrate Court

Thugs have stolen K1 million and cellphones at Mkukula Magistrate Court at Lumbadzi.

The money and five cellphones were presented in court as exhibits in some cases.

Mkukula Magistrate Court Clerk, Isaac Atusaye, told the local media that the crime happened in the early hours of Sunday morning.

At the time, there were no security guards at the court and the criminals took advantage to break into the court premises.

The matter was reported to Lumbadzi Police Station and officers visited the court for assessment.

Lumbadzi Police spokesperson, Felix Kwinyani, said investigations were underway to arrest the suspects.