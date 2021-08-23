Police arrest ten people over murder in Karonga

Police in Karonga have arrested ten people on suspicion that they killed a 49-year-old man who was accused of killing his brother through magic.

The ten suspects were arrested yesterday in Malema 2 village.

Karonga Police spokesperson Sub-Inspector Enock Livasoni said the victim, Mike Hauli Mwayiwogha, was killed on August 16, 2021 in Malema 2 Village, Paramount Chief Kyungu in Karonga District.

It was reported that during the morning hours of August 16, 2021, a brother to Mike Hauli Mwayiwogha passed on. His relatives suspected Mike to have bewitched his brother.

In the evening of August 16, 2021, the relatives and some people who were at holding vigil, mobilized themselves and started beating Mike, later they burned him.

Police officers rushed to the scene and took Mwayiwogha to Karonga District Hospital where he was pronounced dead on arrival.

Police instituted investigations which led to the arrest of the ten suspects.

The suspects will appear before the court of law soon to answer a charge of murder.

Meanwhile, police in the district are appealing to members of the community to stop taking the law into their own hands.