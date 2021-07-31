Devotion: Run to Jesus Christ

In Numbers 21:4-9, the bible talks about how the children of Israel were bitten by fiery serpents in the wilderness because of their sin and rebellion against God. However, when Moses prayed for them, God responded thus:

Then the Lord said to Moses, “Make a fiery serpent, and set it on a pole; and it shall be that everyone who is bitten, when he looks at it, shall live.” Numbers 21:8 NKJV

God did not take away the fiery serpents but He provided a way of escape for those that were bitten. They had to look at the bronze serpent that Moses put up on a pole for them to live.

Similarly, there is a fiery serpent that has come into the world. It is called COVID-19. God may never completely take it away from the world but He has provided a way of escape for us. Beyond the much talked about hygienic lifestyles and social distancing, God has given us His Son, Jesus Christ, as the ultimate solution to all our challenges on earth.

And as Moses lifted up the serpent in the wilderness, even so must the Son of Man be lifted up, that whoever believes in Him should not perish but have eternal life. John 3:14-15 NKJV

Beloved, run to Jesus Christ now. If you are not born again and are still living in sin, please repent right away. And once you receive Him, hold on to Him, no matter the situations. He is our Saviour, Healer and Life.

Therefore God also has highly exalted Him and given Him the name which is above every name, that at the name of Jesus every knee should bow, of those in heaven, and of those on earth, and of those under the earth. Philippians 2:9-10 NKJV

Wherever you are, command COVID-19 pandemic to bow and cast it out back to hell in Jesus mighty name.