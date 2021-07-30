New sheriffs in town: Bullets beat Silver Strikers to climb to top of Super League

Nyasa Big Bullets have dethroned Silver Strikers from the top of the 2020/21 TNM Super League after coming from behind to beat the Bankers 2-1 in a league match played at Kamuzu Stadium on Friday afternoon.

With the victory, Bullets are now top of the standings with 48 points plus a game in hand over the team below them.

Against the run of play, the Central Bankers took the lead on the dot of half time through Helbert Wayekha who headed past Rabson Chiyenda from a Mark Fodya’s well taken corner kick.

This was despite Bullets’ dominance but Meshack Selemani, MacFallen Mgwira, Lanjesi Nkhoma and Paul Kansungwi failed to unlock Wayekha, Nickson Mwase, Mike Robert and Fodya’ back four which had covered Thom to frustrate the red side of the town.

After the recess, it only took Bullets a minute to level the scoreline in a brilliant fashion.

The People’s Team started the match with high intensity which saw the ball played to Mgwira who wasted no time by sending a cross into Silver Strikers’ half.

The Bankers’ Nickson Mwase failed to clear the ball away and brought Idana into play who had a clear view of the goal before releasing a thunderous shot which was too much for Thom to save, 1-1.

Bullets should have taken a lead in the 53rd minute when Nkhoma overpowered Wayekha but his shot was well blocked by the defender for a corner which was eventually cleared by the Bankers to safety.

Mponda brought in Chiukepo Msowoya for Nkhoma in the 58th minute to try to force something out of the game and Bullets kept on attacking from all cylinders in search for the much-needed goal.

In the 63rd minute, Idana’s brilliance saw him unlocking the Bankers’ defence before releasing a shot outside the penalty box but Thom was equal to the task when he produced a fantastic save for a corner.

Bullets were forced to make a double substitution in the 69th minute when Paul Kansungwi and Mgwira paved the way for Ernest Petro and Precious Phiri whilst Maxwell Gasten and Duncain Nyoni were replaced by Chinsinsi Maonga and Zebron Kauma respectively.

The hosts nearly took the lead in the 78th minute when Kaonga delivered a cross into the box to find Msowoya who was unmarked but the forward saw his header missing Thom’s goal post with just an inch.

However, the People’s Team rose to the occasion in the 81st minute.

A long-range ball from Mkandawire’s freekick was missed by Silver Strikers’ defence to land straight at Phiri who made the first-time connection to send the whole Stadium into a massive celebration, 2-1.

The end was near for the visitors who were now just ball watching as Bullets kept on knocking the ball at will.

In the 85th minute, Seleman was replaced by Bright Munthali whilst Stain Davie replaced Chimodzi Jnr.

Msowoya saw his long-range effort from a very difficult angle missing Thom’ goal posts with an inch before taking a deflection for a corner.

As Silver Strikers threw every player forward to try to force a point, Bullets defended jealously to collect maximum points which saw them climbing to the top of the summit with 48 points from 22 games, two points above their fellow title contenders.

Image source: Silver Strikers Facebook Page