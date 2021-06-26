Bullets, Silver Strikers face premier division teams in FDH Cup

The highly anticipated FDH Bank Knockout Cup Last 32 matches will take centre stage this week as teams compete for the MK25 million prize money in the inaugural competition.

Sixteen Super League teams and Sixteen Regional Association teams completed the puzzle last week to come up with a set of 32 teams from which a draw was made ahead of the exciting weekend.

Karonga United will play host to Be Forward Wanderers in one of the few all Super League affairs at Mzuzu Stadium on Saturday afternoon.

This will be the third meeting between the two teams in the 2020/21 season. The Karonga based side, which had earlier on threatened to pull out of the competition following Football Association of Malawi (FAM)’ decision to move the match to Mzuzu Stadium instead of Karonga Stadium, have already won two games against the Lali Lubani giants.

In two league matches, Karonga United recorded back to back 2-0 victories over Wanderers for the first time in club’s history and they would be eager to continue from where they stopped.

However, they are meeting an expert when it comes to cup competitions. In 2018, Wanderers recorded a 1-0 victory over Karonga United at Karonga Stadium in a cup competition. In whatever circumstances, beating Wanderers for the third time will be extraordinary for Karonga.

At Kamuzu Stadium, in what is being deemed as a ‘family affair’, Nyasa Big Bullets FC will welcome their own Reserve team.

The two teams play similar football but the Senior team will be eager to show their seniority over their Juniors.

This will likely be a very entertaining match between the two sides.

At Kasungu Stadium, TN Stars will entertain Moyale Barracks whilst Dedza Dynamos will welcome MAFCO FC at Civo Stadium, with Red Lions hosting Simbi FC at Mpira Stadium in Chiwembe.

The final match of the day will involve Blue Eagles and Ekwendeni United at Nankhaka Stadium.

On Sunday, Immigration FC will welcome Silver Strikers at Mpira Stadium whilst Kamuzu Barracks will play Ngolowindo FC at Nankhaka Stadium.

At Kamuzu Stadium, Polytechnic FC (Now Mubas), will host Chitipa United, with Civil Sporting Club Entertaining Sable Farming at Civo Stadium.

The action will continue on 3rd July with matches between Rumphi United and Neno Giants at Rumphi Stadium, with Karonga Stadium hosting Baka City and Dedza Young Soccer.

Wanderers Reserve will welcome Luwinga United at Mpira Stadium on 4 July, 2021 and on the same day, Ekwendeni Hammers will play Airborne Rangers at Mzuzu Stadium.

On 6th July, Mighty Tigers will lock horns with Kasungu Police and the final match of Round of 32 will involve Mzuzu Warriors and Ntopwa FC at Mzuzu Stadium on 10th July, 2021.

On Thursday, sponsors FDH Plc motivated the Sixteen teams from the Regional Leagues that made it to the National Phase with a MK500 000 package, two balls and a set of a uniform before their Round 32 matches.