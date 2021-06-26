Moyale face TN Stars in FDH Cup

Mzuzu based soldiers Moyale Barracks are confident of beating TN Stars in the FDH Cup round of 32 at Kasungu stadium this afternoon.

Assistant coach Prichard Mwansa said this after the team had its final training at Kasungu TTC ground.

Mwansa said his side is ready and at the end the game Moyale will register a win that will take the team into another round of the cup.

“We trained from Monday up today Friday preparing for this assignment and let me assure you that as a team we are much ready to meet TN stars, though it will be tough as we are playing at their backyard but at the end of the game, we want results that will take us to another around of the cup, of course yes we are missing some key players like Gasten Simkonda and Brown Magaga but that’s not an excuse to us since we signed enough players and they will work equally to our expectations,” said Mwansa.

In separate interview, Chifundo Kaliwo Nyirenda General secretary for TN Stars said his side is ready despite losing games in the league.

“We are ready for the game, to our supporters it’s time to win this game. Forget the past, that we lost more games, this is another match different with league games, but all in all we are much ready,” said Nyirenda.

The round of 32 is comprising of 16 teams from three regional leagues and 16 teams from Super league.

At the end of the cup, the champions will walk home with K25 million Malawi kwacha prize money.