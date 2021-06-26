Devotion: God is our refuge

Psalm 46:1-2 “God is our refuge and strength, a very present help in trouble. Therefore we won’t be afraid, though the earth changes, though the mountains are shaken into the heart of the seas.”

God is the very present help in trouble. Therefore we run to God not away from Him. The mistake done by many Christians is to abandon God when they are meeting challenges. They stop studying the Word. They start looking unto the world rather than the Word.

Abandoning God is abandoning solutions. If you abandon a solution, there is no hope for you. Therefore make up your mind that regardless of the situation, you will still abide in Him and His Word.

If you continue trusting in God and His Word, you will keep on standing in the midst of challenges.

Psalm 20:7-8 “Some trust in chariots, and some in horses, but we trust the name of the LORD our God. They are bowed down and fallen, but we rise up, and stand upright.”

Psalm 56:11 “I have put my trust in God. I will not be afraid. What can man do to me?”

CONFESSION

My trust is in God. He is my ever present help in time of need. I will always dwell in God because am safe in Him. In Jesus Name. Amen