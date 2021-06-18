Crisis: Malawi runs out of Covid vaccine

Vaccination Centres across Malawi have run out of Covid-19 vaccine and the Ministry of Health says the crisis is due to a delay in the arrival of a consignment of the vaccine.

Currently, there is demand for the vaccine as people who took their first jab in March are now supposed to receive their second dose.

Director of Health and Social Services (DHSS) for Blantyre Dr Gift Kawalazira said vaccine stocks for the district run out yesterday.

In a statement dated 17 June, Secretary for Health Charles Mwansambo said the shortage of vaccine has been caused by the delay in the arrival of the next consignment of vaccine.

Malawi expected to receive 900,000 doses in May but the main manufacturer and supplier in India was affected by the third wave of Coronavirus

Mwansambo said government is working tirelessly with donors to ensure that a consignment of vaccine arrives in the country as soon as possible.

“The Ministry is advising those who will not be able to get the second dose at 12 weeks that they will get their vaccine later. The vaccine is still effective when the second dose is given after 12 weeks,” he said.

Malawi started its vaccination programme on March after receiving about 510,000 doses. Over 378,000 first doses have been administered across the country so far. The Ministry of Health began administering second doses at the start of this month and 27,400 doses have been administered.