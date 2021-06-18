MCP, UTM candidates withdraw from Nkhata Bay Central parliamentary race

Malawi Congress Party (MCP) and UTM candidates in Nkhata Bay Central Constituency have withdrawn their nominations ahead of the June 29 by-election.

UTM’s Justin Prince Banda and MCP’s Jolly Deraley Nyimba as well as Helen Gertrude Mwale of Tikonze People’s Movement (TPM) have withdrawn from the race

“Following the withdrawal, their names have been removed from the list of nominated candidates and will not appear on the ballot paper,” the Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) said in a statement.

In the constituency, elections will be held following the nullification of the 2019 Parliamentary results. Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) politician Symon Vuwa Kaunda was declared winner in 2019 but People’s Party (PP) candidate Ralph Mhone (in above picture) challenged the outcome in court.

Since the polls are being conducted following a court ruling, parties are expected to field the same candidates who contested in the 2019 elections.

However, parties under the ruling Tonse Alliance, which include PP, UTM and MCP, agreed to support Mhone’s candidacy.

In Lalanje Ward in Nsanje Lalanje Constituency, Mr. Hussein Miraji Maunde Jaffali, an independent candidate, has also withdrawn his nomination.