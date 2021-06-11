Chinese national convicted of wildlife crime and money laundering

Chief Magistrate in Lilongwe has today convicted Chinese national Lin Yun Hua on charges of illegal possession of rhino horns, money laundering and dealing in government trophy.

The Judgement was pronounced by High Court Judge Violet Chipao.

The court, however, acquitted co-accused Jimmy Mkwezalamba from all charges.

Lawyer for Lin, Chrispin Ndalama asked the state to refrain from making bad comments about the convict on social media.

He added that they are ready to bring witnesses during the pre-sentence hearing that will be held on 19 July.

Spokesperson of Ministry of Justice representing Director of Public Prosecutions, Pirirani Masanjala, said they are pleased with the judgment. He added that they will also bring evidence during the pre-sentence hearing.

Chipao is expected to deliver her sentence on July 19,2020.

Mkwezalamba and Lin were arrested in 2019 over 103 pieces of rhino horns.

Lin is suspected to be a member of one of Southern Africa’s most prolific wildlife trafficking gangs.