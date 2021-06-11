Young man gets 10 years for marrying child

By Michael Chiotcha

The Balaka First Grade Magistrate’s court on Thursday sentenced Fasten Lyson, 20, to ten years imprisonment with hard labor for marrying and sexually abusing a child under the age of 16.

The court, heard through, the state prosecutor, Sub Inspector Liston Sabola, that Lyson married the girl under the age of sixteen years.

The prosecutor said this happened in 2020 at Kavala village, Traditional Authority Nyanyala in Balaka district.

The girl was withdrawn from the marriage following the intervention of an organization.

Sabola further informed the court that medical practitioners from Phalula health centre confirmed that the girl was sexually abused.

In court, Lyson pleaded not guilty, prompting the state to parade witnesses and proved him guilty beyond reasonable doubt.

The prosecutor prayed for a meaningful custodial sentence to send a signal to others of the same behavior and end the pandemic of child marriages.

First grade magistrate Phillip Chibwana concurred with the state for a proper custodial sentence upon the convict and then slapped him with 10 years’ imprisonment with hard labor.

Lyson comes from Kavala village, Traditional Authority Nyanyala in Balaka district.