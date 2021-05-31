Mtambo urges people in Nkhata-bay central to rally behind Mhone

Minister of Civic education and national unity Timothy Mtambo has pleaded with people of Nkhata-bay central to vote for People’s Party (PP) candidate Ralph Mhone in the upcoming by-elections.

Mtambo made the remarks on Sunday 30th May, 2021 at Maganga ground where Tonse alliance launched their campaign activities to sell Mhone’s manifesto.

In his words, Mtambo asked the electorate to vote for the best candidate with proper policies to take up the parliamentary seat that fell vacant of late through the court’s ruling.

“Today am telling the people of Malawi that the only person that has got the credentials for being the Member of Parliament (MP) in terms of understanding legislation and development is Ralph Mhone, that’s why am telling the people gathered here to vote for him,” said Mtambo.

He then went on to say that Malawians should remain united and avoid divisions due to politics. He also asked people to maintain peace during the campaign period.

“My ministry has noted that one thing that divides us is politics, hence my message to the politicians is that politics is about development not violence. We must recognize the fact that we are all Malawians hence we want to use things that divide us unify our people.”

Speaking at the same rally, former president Dr Joyce Banda said Malawians should come together and co-exist peacefully as the president Dr Lazarus Chakwera and his second-in-command Dr Chilima are portraying.

She said “Fs the leaders for our various parties in the Tonse alliance, we work together in harmony, therefore I also want all of our followers to come together. For instance, we hold meetings for about every month to see how things are going on and from the look of things, it clearly shows that there is oneness between the president and his vice and that’s what we need.”

Meanwhile, Mhone has promised to pick up from where he left once the electorate from Nkhata-bay central will give him the chance to represent them in the parliament.

“There are so many development agendas that have been there since I left and I would like to continue from where is I stopped in the past two years, and I will also look at new projects that are supposed to be done, this constituency needs proper development and it lacks good leadership.”

Also patronizing the launch was the speaker for the national assembly Catherine Gotani Hara, Affords president Enock Chihana and other party representatives from the Tonse Alliance that is governing the country.