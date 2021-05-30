Wanderers beat Chitipa United

After defeat to Karonga United on Saturday, Mighty Wanderers have today ended their trip to the North with a 2-0 win over Chitipa United.

Wanderers scored through Vitumbiko Nyirenda and Misheck Bottoman in the second half of the game to secure the maximum three points from a possible six points from north.

Misheck Bottoman was voted player of the match.

Speaking after the match, Wanderers coach Bob Mpinganjira praised his boys for the work well done.

“It was a difficult game but with the grace of God we are returning home with three points and we moved to fourth position but it’s our hope to win the league,” said Mpinganjira.

In his remarks, Christopher Nyambose, coach for Chitipa, said they still have more games ahead that will do better.

“It’s part of football you win, you lose and draw. We knew Wanderers will come flat out after dropping points yesterday but we remain with 13 games and I am sure will do better,” Nyambose said.

Following the win, Wanderers have pushed up to fourth position with 28 points from 18 games played while Chitipa are on position 13 from 17 games with 16 points.