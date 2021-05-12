Sidik was ‘murdered’ – Prophet Liabunya

Self-acclaimed Prophet Austin Liabunya has claimed that politician Sidik Mia was killed by a person within the Tonse Alliance.

Mia who is Minister of Transport and Malawi Congress Party (MCP) Vice President died in January this year, a few days after announcing that he had tested positive for Coronavirus.

However, Liabunya has claimed that a senior member of the Tonse Alliance Government killed Mia.

“I know you will ask many questions because I mentioned Honourable Mia being killed by a person. Oh yes! It was a big person within Tonse Alliance that did it not Coronavirus. But you people think it was Covid-19 because you can’t see in the Spirit neither hear the voice of God. But I tell you his death will be vindicated once Tonse is out of the line (very very soon) because it was just for a minute,” he said.

He added that the same person also wants to kill former President Joyce Banda. He then urged Malawians to pray for Banda

Meanwhile, Malawians have condemned Liabunya over the prophesy. Some commenters on the prophet’s page said Liabunya should have delivered the message directly to Banda.

“Honestly speaking, the level of ignorance we people show sometimes in the name of religion is really worrisome. There is a time and place for everything. Truth be told there’s absolutely no reason to convey this message through this platform, you should have done a better job telling the concerned person directly and engaging them in prayer,” said one commenter..

Other commenters said Liabunya wants to bring confusion and sow divisions.