Mangochi Police drills watchmen on security

As one way to reduce the increase in cases of robberies and burglaries in the district, Mangochi Police has trained 65 security guards within the township.

The meeting took place on the morning of Tuesday at the parent station where 65 watchmen from various security companies, NGO’s, banks, govt offices and individual shops attended.

The team which was led by the officer ln-charge Francis Chisoti Senior Assistant Commissioner of Police pitched into issues of prevention measures, communication skills, tools and equipment in security with an aim of shaping them into vigilant and effective security personnel.

Among others, the watchmen have been encouraged to report matters in time, not to conceal information to the Police, not to leave their posts unattended, patrolling around their premises, to avoid eating food brought by strangers and avoid sleeping on duty.

“Security is paramount and everyone needs a secure environment in order to develop and according to our data, from January this year up to date we have registered fifteen cases of robberies and breakings. Two watchmen were wounded in the process.

“As a watchman your first priority is to protect your own life, l urge you to be always vigilant and stop the tendency of guarding several shops at once because you are putting your own life at risk. In addition, you should always make sure to rest after knocking off in order to prepare yourself for the next session of duty,” said Chisoti.

Speaking at the same meeting, the Station Operations Officer Superintendent Mphatso Njolomole reminded the security guards to strategically position themselves and checking properly around the premises during taking and handing overs.

He also encouraged them on the need for having phone numbers of Police formations and several Police Officers to call in case of emergencies.

Representing watchmen on the meeting, John Kasiya applauded the Police for the initiative. However, he outlined that low wages, late payments, lack of equipment, overworking and no contract agreements are some of the challenges the security guards are facing.

The station has also scheduled a similar meeting to be held soon with their employers inorder to impart them with the knowledge to ensure a balanced and continued flow of security management skills between the two parties.