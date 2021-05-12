Bullets partners CIC Insurance

Nyasa Big Bullets has clinched a three-year partnership with CIC-Africa Cooperatives Limited.

The partnership, which will see The People’s Team receiving K20 million annually from the insurance company, was announced in Blantyre on Wednesday.

Bullets Chief Executive Officer, Suzgo Nyirenda, said the partnership is a very powerful weapon in the team’s commercialization drive as well as CIC’s brand awareness.

He said: “I believe CIC has made the best and well-calculated decision to partner with The People’s Team and we believe that this partnership matches and fits with our brands ethos and values and that there will certainly be returns on investment.”

Bullets is convinced that this partnership is truly a 360 degrees marketing tool that will expose CIC marketing content, digital media, PR and many other activities.

“Considering the numbers that we are bringing into this partnership, we are convinced as NBB FC that it will drive excitement around CIC brand and services and increase our partners’ services’ sales and the geographical marketing area,” assured Nyirenda.

He added: “Today, NBB FC is a violent free club with highly disciplined and loyal supporters, who are not only supporting the club but are part and parcel of the commercialization drive and this is a position association with the CIC brand. NBBFC supporters are ready to patronize the services provided by CIC.”

Nyirenda has since encouraged other organizations/firms and individuals to emulate the good example that CIC have set, saying football needs more of CICs.

“We believe today the journey has started and we are not looking back. CIC will no longer be the same. You have used the right vehicle for your business and you won’t regret this decision.”

CIC CEO, Chris Mugwang’a, said he was very excited to partner The People’s Team as his company ventures into football.

“Partnership is key for us to be able to do this business. We have come here as a corporate citizen that is able to do a social good to the community where we are operating from.

“For quite some time, we have been sponsoring other sectors in the name of corporate social responsibility, but we haven’t involved ourselves in football. So the challenge came to us to support this venture and we are here settling with a big brand.”

Mugwang’a has assured that besides the annual package, CIC will be introducing other packages for the Bullets family.

“As we have discussed amongst ourselves, we are very positive that things will be improving as we go along. We have just launched this but there is plenty to come from us. We are going to come up with specific products for players, fans and management of the club. We want to assure you that we are here to meet your needs,” he said.

Source: Bullets Media