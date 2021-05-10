Sexual grooming hits Mia: Started dating Fatra when she was 16

Ruling Malawi Congress Party (MCP) deceased vice president Sidik Mia allegedly groomed and defiled Fatra Amira Jaafar who was an underage child at 16 when he started seeing her.

Mia, according to a leaked court document, is said to have groomed Fatra when she was still a child by spoiling her with cash and gifts.

The leaked documents, which Malawi24 cannot independently verify, claim that Mia and Fatra who was still doing her secondary school cohabited at one of Mia’s house in Nyambadwe. She was still a child who could, according to the Constitution of Malawi, not consent to sex.

Reads the leaked document: “In or about December 2012, I was walking by Malawi Sun Hotel within the City of Blantyre when the deceased saw me walking by. He stopped his car and asked for my number which I duly gave him and we began communicating.

“Very soon after this initial meeting, we talked regularly and quickly fell in love. I was close with his family and even attended the wedding of Hurraine Mia in or about February 2013.

“From as early as 2013, I depended on the deceased financially. During that time, I was a student at Mai Halima Girls Boarding Secondary School situated in Mulanje District. He would send me money for my upkeep, groceries every two weeks and even bought me a Huawei cellphone which we used to stay in touch.

“I specifically remember an instance in 2013 wherein Honourable Joyce Banda, during her presidency, held a political rally at Chisitu Ground in Mulanje, which he was in attendance, we met and he gave me money for my upkeep.

“From the start of our relationship, we were cohabiting. He had a house in Nyambadwe where I would go stay with him when I was not in school.”

A whistleblower over the weekend also leaked audio which Fatra reportedly sent Mia. In the audio, Fatra threatened the minister that she was capable of making revelations which could have seen Mia getting fired from his ministerial position.

Fatra, now aged 25, is currently based in South Africa. She got married to Mia in 2017 and the two have a two-year-old daughter together. The woman is fighting with other members of Mia’s family over distribution of his estate.

Fatra accuses Mia’s first wife Abida Mia and daughter Hurraine of excluding her. Mia family lawyers offered her two town houses and K40 million in cash but she rejected the offer as she demands to know the value of Mia’s estate.

Mia died in January this year aged 56 after testing positive for Covid-19. At the time, he was Minister of Transport in the Tonse Alliance Government and Malawi Congress Party Vice President.

Mia was runningmate to candidate Lazarus Chakwera in the 2019 presidential elections whose results were nullified. He also served as Transport Minister in the Joyce Banda administration between 2012 and 2014.

Alongside his wife Abida, Mia run S & A Cold Storage Limited after they bought it from the government in 2000.

Mia’s family are yet to comment on these nerve-wracking allegations that the minister groomed that the former minister groomed and cohabited Fatra when she was still a child which would set him as a sex predator.