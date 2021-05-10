Sumbuleta to spend one more week in prison

Former Malawi Broadcasting Corporation (MBC) Director General Aubrey Sumbuleta who has been in custody over the past three weeks will spend one more week in jail as the ruling on his bail application has been reserved for May 17.

Sumbuleta through his lawyers today applied for bail before the High Court after his sexual harassment case was referred to the High Court.

The application for bail was objected by the State and High Court Judge Chifundo Kachale said he will deliver a ruling on Sumbuleta’s bail application on May 17.

Sumbuleta’s arrest came after an inquiry the Malawi Human Rights Commission (MHRC) inquiry report on sexual abuse at MBC.

The MHRC report revealed that Sumbuleta sexually abused female employees from the MBC in 2010 when Sumbuleta was Deputy Director of Information and between 2015 and 2020 when he was Director General of the MBC.

More than eight women accuse Sumbuleta of sexually abusing them but only four were willing to testify against the former MBC boss during the inquiry.

The ex-MBC boss was charged with three counts of indecent assault and three counts of abuse office.