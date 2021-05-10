I made K40m from 5 shows – Third Eye

Malawi hip hop heavyweight Mandela `Third Eye` Mwanza has revealed that he made a whooping K40 million from five shows.

The revelation comes in response to a song by Kananji, which aims at him. In his reaction, the Lilongwe based rapper said he once reaped the aforementioned amount.

“Last one was $50, 000 for 5 shows though. Ana awa aise (these are minnows). They gon get these bars plus I`m gon get paid,” reads Mandela`s Twitter post in partial

According to Kananji`s song, Third Eye is not hip-hop savvy, thus he does not benefit from the art financially.

“You ain`t never held money in your life. Asking for hand-outs but handing out money advice,” reads Kananji`s lyrics

If Mandela`s claims are true, he is arguably one of a few Malawi`s urban artists who are benefiting handsomely from music.

The veteran rapper has over eight albums. In his career, he has partnered a number of organizations.