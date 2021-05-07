Jefule: Kasakula failed MBC DG job interviews

Times boss George Kasakula failed interviews for the post of Malawi Broadcasting Corporation (MBC) Director General but was still appointed by the MBC board, it has been claimed.

Democratic Progressive Party politician Jefule wa Jefule has claimed that Kasakula came fourth during interviews held earlier this.

According to Jefule, Malawi Electoral Commission publicity director Sangwani Mwafulirwa emerged first while Journalism Lecturer Jolly Ntaba came second.

“Congratulations Mr George Kasakula for being handpicked because of campaigning for MCP. Being an MCP member is the only qualification of Kasakula,” she wrote on Facebook.

One applicant for the job also claimed in March that it appeared Kasakula was already earmarked for the role.

“The preferred candidate has been George Kasakula from the beginning. Everyone who applied and the poor six who were called were wasting their time. I applied too,” he said.

Kasakula as the editor-in-chief for Times group, has been spearheading propaganda programs against the former ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) on both Times radio, TV and his columns in the newspaper.

He is believed to have helped to influence some Malawians to vote for the ruling Tonse Alliance during the 2020 elections.